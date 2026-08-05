First responders to be honored at Saturday event

The Unity of Effort event will honor first responders on Saturday in Sequim.

SEQUIM — The Unity of Effort celebration will return to Sequim from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Security Services Northwest, 250 Center Park Way, Sequim.

Security Services Northwest has hosted the free community celebration to honor and recognize military, first responders, law enforcement and security personnel for more than 20 years.

Visitors will have opportunities to tour helicopters and emergency vehicles, meet the professionals who operate them, watch working K-9 teams in action and explore military and first-responder equipment.

The family-friendly celebration will include kids activities, bounce houses and face painting.

The Rally to Unity, with motorcycle riders from across the state, will arrive about 10 a.m. Aircraft will begin landing at 10 a.m. as well.

In addition to aerial displays, vendor and community group booths will be on site.

The event also will feature two K-9 demonstrations, a K-9 detection demonstration by officers from the state Department of Corrections at 1:30 p.m. and a multi-agency police K-9 demonstration at 2 p.m. that will include teams from the Port Angeles Police Department, the Sequim Police Department, the Bremerton Police Department and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the presence of K9 officers, attendees are asked to leave pets at home.

Federal agencies participating in Unity of Effort include the U.S. Army’s 4th Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment “Night Stalkers,” U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 130-04-04, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, FBI Seattle, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy EOD Detachment Bangor — EOD Mobile Unit 11 and U.S. Air Force recruiters

State and local agencies will include the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Law Enforcement, Port Townsend Police Department, Seattle Police Department, Sequim Police Department, Suquamish Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, state Department of Corrections, Washington State Parks and the Peninsula Critical Response Team.

Fire and Rescue organizations will include American Medical Response, Clallam Fire District No. 1 Swift Water Rescue, Clallam County Fire District 3, Clallam County Fire District 4, Clallam County Fire District 5, Olympic Ambulance, Life Flight and Community Emergency Response Team personnel.

Other organizations will include American Legion Walter Akeley Post 29, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4760 of Sequim, VFW Post 6787 of Carlsborg, Port Angeles High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Olympic Silent Flyers RC Club, Young Eagles and the Experimental Aircraft Association, a Special World War II display, Evergreen Towing, Mission22, Hooves & Heroes and the Warrior Brotherhood Motorcycle Club of Washington.

Scheduled food vendors include 7 Cedars, Egg Roll Hut, Fogtown Coffee Bar, Kendra’s Koncessions, Northwest Cold Treats, OG Coffee, Paradise Cafe, Sequim Valley Lions Hot Dog Wagon, Southern Nibble and SowBoys Bar.B.Q.

Live music will include the 56th Army Band Quartet at 11 a.m., the National Anthem performed by Pearle Peterson at 12:01 p.m., Chelsea Rose at 12:05 p.m., Buck Ellard Band at 1 p.m., Scooter Brown Band at 3 p.m., IronHorse at 4:30 p.m., Hammer Head at 6 p.m. and Lita Ford at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.unityofeffort.org.