Second Saturday Art Walk slated for this weekend

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Arts Council will host the Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from nine art walk venues will be entered into a raffle for tickets for either a $50 gift card to Kindred Collective or a 15-inch Copper Salmon made by Eric Molina.

An art walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

During the event, Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., will host an exhibit by Sophie Koltchak Pritchard from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pritchard, a multidisciplinary artist, tells stories inspired by the wilderness through painting, printmaking and handmade books. Her work, which explores humanity’s relationship to natural, built and imagined environments, is currently focused on the Pacific Northwest.

Born in Paris and raised in New York before moving to the West Coast in the late 1980s, Pritchard studied painting, ceramics and environmental science in college, although she eventually earned a teaching degree.

Pritchard’s exhibit will be on display at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays during August.