Screenings set for 72-hour film challenge

PORT ANGELES — Lara Starcevich and Mark Schwartz will screen films entered into the second 72-Hour Film Challenge at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The films will be shown at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by donation.

During a launch party last week, filmmakers were informed of a character, a prop and a line of dialogue that must be included in all submitted films. For this year’s challenge, each film must include a character who is a paparazzi, pizza as a prop and the word “peak” somewhere in its dialog.

For more information, email Starcevich at larastarsearch@gmail.com or Schwartz at alchemy88@me.com.