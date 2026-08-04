First Friday Art Walk slated for this weekend

“Play of Light,” a painting by Suzan Noyes, will be part of the Transitions Exhibit opening at the A. Milligan Gallery during the First Friday Art Walk in Sequim.

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Nancy Peet’s “Confidence in Bloom” will be part of the All the Colors of Summer Exhibit opening at Blue Whole Gallery during Friday’s Art Walk in downtown Sequim.

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SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a yellow-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

• The Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., will host a reception for an exhibit by the Olympic Peninsula Art Association from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibit will feature plein air artwork by 13 artists as well as works by the association’s art student scholarship recipients. The art includes pieces that were completed entirely on location and some that were refined in the studio at a later time.

Contributing artists include Gayle Brauner, Alice Crapo, Janet Flatley, Kristine Henshaw, Marilyn Hiestand, Heidi Hitchman, Hattie Kauffman, Karen Lavender-Peterson, Margarete Noesner, Sandy Placek, Suzanne Rescigna, Darcy Schultz and David C. Willis.

During the reception, the association will award scholarships to Colby Baker of Forks and to Natalie Hollow-Bist and Sierra Douglas, both of Port Townsend.

The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 24.

For more information, call the library at 360-683-1161, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for the opening of “All the Colors of Summer” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature glass art by Sheri Whetstine and large-scale watercolors by Nancy Peet.

Whetstine, a former firefighter, has been using a kiln to transform glass into art for two decades. Her work reflects the lingering light, saturated color and the way warmth changes things that is the spirit of summer.

Peet, a Sequim-based watercolor artist, creates large-scale floral paintings rooted in her love of color, organic form and the natural world. Her goal is to set down on canvas the happiness and sense of well-being that flowers bring to our lives.

“All the Colors of Summer” will be on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays throughout August.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-681-6033 or visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

• Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., which is celebrating its first anniversary, will host painter Suzanne Rescigna.

• Blue Sky Real Estate, 108 W. Washington St., will host glass artist Jean Lamb and painter Edward Sumpter.

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will continue the 3-D art show “Found and Formed,” featuring sculptures created from natural and reclaimed materials by Len Zeoli and Pat Reichner. Both are members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association and have pledged 10 percent of their sales to the association’s scholarship fund.

The exhibit will remain on display through the rest of August.

• The A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host an opening reception for “Transitions Exhibit.”

Representational painters Linda Tilley and Suzan Noyes will display works that showcase transitions in landscapes. Dee Shire also will exhibit her spring/summer jewelry collection, and Anne Milligan’s pastel studio will be open to view in-progress works.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature music by Kate Lily.

• Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will serve up treats from the bakery.

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Dawn and Steve.

• The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by Reckless Dove.

• Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will offer a mix of new and vintage books, card and gifts.

• Forage Gifts & Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St., will feature local and regional gifts and treats.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired seasonal organic food.

• The Rain Shadow Artisans will be in Whimsey Park, 130 E. Washington St., to demonstrate and sell their work.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations and decorative pieces for the season.

• Over the Fence, 118 E. Washington St., will showcase local makers.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music and locally crafted wines from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will show local art, including glass, pottery, illustrations and local artists’ photography.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m., hosting a rotation of local artists.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will feature a rotation of local artists, live music and treats from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.