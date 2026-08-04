Saltfire Theatre to stage new production this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — “Wind in the Willows,” a Saltfire Theatre production, will open this weekend.

The play will be performed at 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum, through Aug. 16.

Performances also are set for 6 p.m. Aug. 21-23 on Littlefield Green at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 per person, $10 for children ages 5-18. They can be purchased at www.saltfire.org.

A Discover Pass is required to park at Fort Worden.

The comedy is based on the 1908 novel by Kenneth Grahame and is directed by Kerry Christianson.