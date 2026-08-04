Children’s theatre to host performances of ‘Enchanted Bookshop’

PORT ANGELES — “The Enchanted Bookshop” will open this weekend with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 16.

The play will be staged at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for students, at www.pacommunityplayers.org.

The production is staged by the Port Angeles Community Players’ Children’s Theatre, which provides children ages 4-18 the opportunity to participate in all aspects of live theater.

The play explores after-hours magic in A Likely Story, a seemingly normal bookshop.

Literary characters Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer secretly inhabit the shop but may not leave the building or be seen by human eyes.

The play also includes appearances from the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, the Wicked Witch of the West and Dr. Dolittle.