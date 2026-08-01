OUTDOORS: RV resort firm buys Sekiu’s Mason’s Olson Resort, Van Ripers’ Resort.

Bison Peak Ventures Director of Operations Brian Bell had success fishing out of Van Riper’s Resort. Bell is visiting Sekiu this weekend.

Mason’s Olson Resort, pictured, and Van Riper’s Resort have been purchased by Wayhaven Resorts, the consumer-facing brand of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Bison Peak Ventures.

SEKIU’S ENGLISH TRANSLATION as “calm waters” may be significantly tested in the years to come after the purchase of two long-running fishing resorts by Wayhaven Resorts, the consumer-facing brand of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Bison Peak Ventures.

The resorts in question are Mason’s Olson Resort, the longest-running fishing resort in the state, with a loyal guest base built over decades as well as nearby Van Riper’s Resort, a smaller fishing operation with its own docks and clientele.

Opened originally in 1936, Olson’s was put up for sale for $3.8 million in 2004 by Arlen, the son of founder Alvin Olson, who passed away in 1970.

The property was sold in November 2014 to Mason Family Properties, a company based in Murtaugh, Idaho, that also owns an RV campground and ranch just outside of Twin Falls.

Owner Brandon Mason has managed the resort on site every summer since, but a desire to sell the property had been expressed privately for a number of years, partly due to overly restrictive State Department of Fish and Wildlife fisheries management in Marine Area 5.

The Mason’s completed a $2.43-million sale of the resort’s four-lane boat launch to the state in May 2025.

That sale included an easement for driving in and out, plus parking for trailers and vehicles and about 2.5 acres of uplands and tidelands.

The resort kept its own 1,000-foot breakwater, constructed many years ago by the Olson family, and which would cost millions of dollars if it could even get government approval to be built today.

Mason’s Olson Resort was listed with Twin Falls, Idaho real estate agency of Shawn Barton for $5.7 million with a 9.3-percent cap rate in August of 2025 with a and Barton said the sale of Mason’s closed June 3.

At 9.38-percent, a $1,000,000 property with a 9.38 percent cap rate yields $93,800 in yearly net income before mortgage payments.

The Clallam County Assessor’s Office lists one sale of commercial property in Sekiu this year: $500,000 for a 1,104-square foot cabin on May 29.

Resorts in 7 states

Bison Peak Ventures is a real estate platform led by Mychele and Patrick Bisson which now spans seven properties across Alaska, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington.

WayHaven Resorts plans to take a “thoughtful, guest-first approach” to enhancements.

Initial improvements will include implementing Staylist, a modern reservation system, to create a more streamlined, user-friendly booking experience. At the same time, the team is committed to supporting longtime guests who are familiar with the resort’s traditional first-come, first-served model during the transition, noted the resort.

“Our goal is to honor the history and heart of Mason Olson’s while enhancing the experience in ways that serve both new and returning guests,” said Mychele Bisson, co-founder of WayHaven Resorts. “This is a special place with deep roots and we’re excited to carry that legacy forward.”

Beats the alternative

Brian Bell, Bison Peak Venture’s Director of Operations, answered questions and concerns on a recent Facebook post.

“Yes, we are buying the parks for an investment, but it’s also a blessing to be part of peoples’ vacation, or time with family and friends,” Bell said. “I love fishing, so I will learn about the Pacific Northwest. I’m not an expert but I do love fishing. We want to see the area grow and flourish, fishing is the heart of that area. Families need to fish and we want to keep that tradition going. And if we get to watch 10 bald eagles come in at low tide and clean up carcasses, that’s just an extra [benefit].”

Bell pitched the purchase as a way to keep the resorts operating and making the same kind of memories generations of anglers have enjoyed.

“A lot of these gems, marinas and RV Parks, are disappearing from as the families [owners] are retiring or passing away. If nobody buys them they go away and shut down. So we found things people didn’t want and we are going to keep them going. I will leave you with this, I care. Look and see here that I have attempted to answer almost every post or message that has been sent to me. That’s not a corporate action, that’s someone who is trying and wants to be involved. If we didn’t care we would just ignore all of this, but the truth is I do care and want to preserve this place!”

Market analysts think it was a good move as waterfront RV properties on the Olympic Peninsula with established fishing and boating access are rare and rarely trade.

The type of investment that worth significantly more in five to seven years than what they’re paying today.

The Pacific Northwest waterfront is exactly the kind of market that attracts that kind of patient capital.

We’ll see what happens.

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.