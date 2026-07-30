BABE RUTH WORLD SERIES: Mexico quiets Wilder Senior bats in 4-1 loss

BRANSON, Mo. — Held to just a pair of hits and one walk, Wilder Senior couldn’t keep pace offensively with Team Mexico in a 4-1 defeat in Pool C play at the 16-18U Babe Ruth World Series on Thursday.

Wilder Senior scored its lone run in the bottom of the third when Zach DeBray walked, Bryce DeLeon was hit by a pitch and Easton Fisher came through with his second extra-base hit in as many days, an RBI double to cut the Mexico lead to 2-1.

Unfortunately, Wilder managed just a base hit from Hunter Tennell the rest of the way.

Wilder dropped to 1-1 at the World Series and will face Stafford, Va. (1-1) in another Pool C game today at noon.

Mexico 4, Wilder Senior 1

Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 4 7 2

Wilder 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 1

Fisher 1-3, 2B, RBI; Tennell 1-3; DeBray 0-1, BB, R.

Seibel 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, K; Swenson 0.2 IP, H, BB; Dearinger 1 IP.