LEFTIES: Port Angeles strikes out vs. Victoria

Peninsula Daily News

VICTORIA — Port Angeles pitchers combined on a complete game three-hitter but the Lefties struck out 18 times and fell 3-2 to cross-Strait rival Victoria at Royal Athletic Park on Wednesday.

Starting pitcher John Hernandez was the hard-luck loser for Port Angeles, allowing two earned runs on a pair of hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts in four innings

Lucas Doman’s RBI single trimmed the HarbourCats lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth.

Victoria’s eventual winning run came home to score on a throwing error to third base by catcher Tanner Stack in the fifth inning.

Port Angeles put the tying run on second in the top of the ninth when Strange-Tregear doubled home Thomas Holden, but center fielder Sam Moore struck out looking to close the contest.

Victoria’s Davis Lee came on in relief after four pitches to earn the win when HarbourCats starter Spencer Kratt was hit in the head by the second batter of the game.

Port Angeles (10-37) visits Nanaimo tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Victoria 3, Port Angeles 2

PAL 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 8 1

VIC 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 x — 3 3 0

Hitting

Port Angeles — Holden 3-4, R; Strange-Tregear 2-5, 2B, RBI; Doman 2-4, 2B, RBI .

Victoria — Bradshaw 1-4, Silva 0-0, 3 BB, R; Rodda 1-3, R; Chee-Aloy 1-2, R, 2 RBI. .

Pitching

Port Angeles — Hernandez 4 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Maxson 3 IP, R, 3 BB, K; Miller IP, H, K..

Victoria — Kratt 0.1 IP, K; Lee 3.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 6 K; Thomas 2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Mueller 3 IP, 3 H, ER, 6 K.

Rodda 1-3, R; Chee-Aloy 1-2, R, 2 RBI.