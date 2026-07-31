WILDER SENIOR: Ethan Staples throws 4-hit shutout, Williams 2 RBIs in 3-0 win

BRANSON, Mo. — Sequim’s Ethan Staples made short work of Stafford, Va. at the 16-18U Babe Ruth World Series on Friday, tossing a complete-game four-hit shutout as Wilder Senior triumped 3-0.

Wilder Senior improved to 2-1 in Pool C play and sit second in the five-team division with undefeated Mid-County (3-0) up next today at 10 a.m.

Staples was economical with just 66 pitches, tossing 44 strikes, including striking out three and walking one.

His teammates came to his aid early in the win.

Easton Fisher led off the contest with a line-drive triple to center field and scored on the first of two Kody Williams’ sacrifice flies for a 1-0 advantage.

Williams doubled to right with two outs in the third and scored when Carston Seibel reached on an error at second base for a 2-0 lead.

Ethan Swenson opened the fifth with a single and came around to score on another Williams’ sacrifice fly for an insurance run and 3-0 lead.

Staples allowed a leadoff single in the sixth, but shortstop Bryce DeLeon turned a double play with Williams covering the bag at first base.

Wilder Senior 3, Stafford, Va. 0

Wilder 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3 6 1

Stafford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2

Fisher 3-4, 3B, SB R; Williams 1-1, BB, 2B, 2 SAC, R, 2 RBI; Swenson 1-3, R; Seibel 1-4.

7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K.