PREP BASKETBALL: Forks Hall-of-Famer Kasey Ulin to lead Spartans boys basketball

Kasey Ulin (1996-2000) accepts his plaque as a member of the Forks High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a December 2018 ceremony. Ulin was named head coach of the Spartans boys basketball team this week.

FORKS — A basketball odyssey spanning more than a quarter century has come full circle as Class of 2000 Forks High School graduate and former Port Angeles coach Kasey Ulin returns as head coach of the Spartans boys basketball team.

Ulin’s hire was approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Quillayute Valley School Board.

Approached to coach by some powerhouse prep programs after a year away from the bench this spring, Ulin stayed true to his school.

“The only place I truly wanted to coach in Washington was in Forks,” Ulin said.

“Growing up and playing in Forks you want to give back to a place that was so instrumental in shaping me. We wanted to be in a place with an unbelievable sense of community and unbelievable administrative support. The administration truly wants students to succeed in the classroom and in athletics.”

Star player to coach

Ulin’s basketball playing bonafides began on the West End.

The best player in Forks boys basketball history, Ulin rewrote the school record books with 1,587 points from 1996-2000, leading the state in scoring at 28 points a game to win the Evergreen League MVP and first-team all-state his senior year as the Spartans made the Class 2A state tournament.

The former Forks High School standout who led the nation in scoring at Dickinson State and went on to play in various European professional leagues, racked up a record of 150-102, including 92-46 in Olympic League play with three Olympic League championships.

He then played in Europe for seven years for pro teams in Germany, Austria, Macedonia and Luxembourg.

His coaching career began as a Neah Bay assistant before taking the Roughriders head coaching job with less than two weeks before the season started in 2014-15.

Ulin first guided the program back to respectability and then back to state tournament success in 2022, making the school’s first state tournament appearance since 2011 and earning the first state trophy (sixth place) since the 1996-97 Riders’ finished seventh in Class 4A.

He was recognized by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association with the Pat Fitterer “You Gotta Love It” Positive Coach Contributor Award in 2024.

The award is given to a boys basketball coach who has “had a transformational effect on the lives of their respective players and coaches, and also had a significant positive impact at their school or within their community.”

He was 150-102 overall at Port Angeles, including 92-46 in Olympic League play with three Olympic League championships and the sixth-place state trophy.

Ulin resigned in frustration in September 2025 over what he described as “a lack of administrative support from Port Angeles” amidst allegations of disgruntled parents of players voicing concerns over issues such as playing time.

A season away

Ulin spent the 2025-26 season coaching his daughter’s fifth-grade AAU team and his son’s YMCA Kinderhoops squad.

“This year was great. Being home, being with family every day and focusing on the most important things,” Ulin said. “It was so special to be home every night, be a family every night. It was the first time since our kids were born and you can’t put a price on being present. I think everyboddy enjoyed it.

“We were able to take a two-week trip to Maine [to visit his wife Bracey’s family] during Christmas and I went on a deer hunting trip with my dad. It was a great time for growth and to do some stuff you can’t when you are committed to a team.”

Besides youth hoops, Ulin said he watched more basketball than he ever had and assisted some programs around the state with scouting reports and practice plans.

Ulin said returning to the court wasn’t on a set time table.

“I was going to really be patient and pray and talk with Bracey about the next step,” Ulin said.

“Around postseason time, watching all the games, you start to miss it. You want to be involved and I felt I was ready to get back into this and started asking questions.

“I knew I wanted to coach in a place where we felt valued and useful.”

Ulin said he’ll commute from Port Angeles to Forks this season.

“We are just going to be patient with it. I’m lucky my job is so supportive of what’s required for that commitment. Our kids are enrolled in Hamilton and they love it, so we aren’t going to make any crazy moves.”

Potential is there

Ulin is looking forward to getting started. The team is full of seniors.

“I watched all their games and think there are pieces in place to be a special team,” Ulin said. “There’s a ton of potential with that group and obviously to walk into a good situation with an experienced, senior-led team is exciting. There’s a lot of multi-sport athletes, which is great.”

And he’s grateful for the chance to come coach at home.

“Thankful for the opportunity and blessed to be back to a community that gave so much to me,” Ulin said. “Still connected to the community, friendships and the chance to create a positive culture, impact kids and build relationships is a dream come true.”

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.