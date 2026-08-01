LETTER: Supports Kuehn

Are you still unsure how to vote in the 24th Legislative District, Position 2 race?

Kaylee Kuehn, a third-generation Sequim native, deserves your vote.

She has proven her commitment to work hard representing all her constituents by tirelessly door-belling throughout the 24th LD for months now, getting to know the concerns of voters.

Like all the candidates, she is focused on affordability, access to health care in the district, improved education, housing and employment opportunities, and safe-guarding our natural resources.

These are not partisan concerns.

Unlike her opponents, she has actual on-the-job experience as a legislative staffer, having served under two senior Democratic state senators.

Two of her opponents claim to have experience in Olympia, but the role of a stakeholder drafting bills and lobbying legislators is entirely different than being on the inside, navigating the dynamics of the majority caucus.

BTW, pragmatically it makes sense to select a representative who will be in the majority.

Kaylee has earned the support of the Jackson Legacy Fund, a centrist Democrat PAC, that seems to have decided she is their best bet for a win in the general election.

Future Democrats is a nationwide organization identifying young progressive Democrats who have what it takes to lead.

Kaylee is their only endorsement in Washington state.

We have the chance to choose a bright, competitive young woman with no skeletons in her closet.

Let’s do it.

Vote Kaylee Kuehn for State Representative.

Ruth Gordon

Port Townsend