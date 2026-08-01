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LETTER: Scalf has it all

Published 1:30 am Saturday, August 1, 2026

I am voting for Anji Scalf for Jefferson County District 3 commissioner.

I have known Anji and her family for four decades. We were close neighbors on Eaglemount.

Anji and my youngest son started school the same year.

Anji was a really good student, graduated from Port Townsend High School and immediately went off to college. When she returned to Jefferson County, she immediately got a job.

Anji has a strong work ethic, and she’s intelligent and upbeat and an experienced leader.

What more do we need in a county commissioner? Nothing.

And she is young enough to work for us for many years to come.

Robert Richardson

Eaglemount

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