LETTER: Scalf has it all

I am voting for Anji Scalf for Jefferson County District 3 commissioner.

I have known Anji and her family for four decades. We were close neighbors on Eaglemount.

Anji and my youngest son started school the same year.

Anji was a really good student, graduated from Port Townsend High School and immediately went off to college. When she returned to Jefferson County, she immediately got a job.

Anji has a strong work ethic, and she’s intelligent and upbeat and an experienced leader.

What more do we need in a county commissioner? Nothing.

And she is young enough to work for us for many years to come.

Robert Richardson

Eaglemount