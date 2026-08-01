LETTER: Scalf has it all
Published 1:30 am Saturday, August 1, 2026
I am voting for Anji Scalf for Jefferson County District 3 commissioner.
I have known Anji and her family for four decades. We were close neighbors on Eaglemount.
Anji and my youngest son started school the same year.
Anji was a really good student, graduated from Port Townsend High School and immediately went off to college. When she returned to Jefferson County, she immediately got a job.
Anji has a strong work ethic, and she’s intelligent and upbeat and an experienced leader.
What more do we need in a county commissioner? Nothing.
And she is young enough to work for us for many years to come.
Robert Richardson
Eaglemount