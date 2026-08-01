LETTER: Backs DePoe

I am writing to express my strong support for Patrick Depoe, who is running for the 24th Legislative District in Washington.

Encompassing Clallam, Jefferson, and part of Grays Harbor, with 160,152 residents, including six tribes.

We need someone with experience

Patrick’s six-year invaluable connections with tribal communities including being executive director of the Association of Washington Tribes are invaluable.

Over ten years of experience in Olympia and Washington, D.C., has equipped him with the skills needed to secure support for vital legislation affecting social services, health care, education, economic development, and natural resources.

He is a first responder and is committed to climate resilience and land management with the DNR.

I recently had the pleasure of meeting Patrick and his wife and was struck by his approachable and genuine nature.

He’s a down-to-earth individual who grew up in Neah Bay and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Washington, exactly the kind of representative we need.

He is endorsed by Emily Randall, Nick Brown, 17 unions, the American Federation of Teachers, and WA Conservation Action.

Patrick has chosen to refuse PAC dollars, except Union PACs funded by members.

A legislator’s role is to build relationships, develop policies, and pass meaningful legislation.

Patrick’s extensive experience showcases his ability to collaborate effectively, gaining respect from both allies and opponents alike.

Vote for Pat

Linda Middleton

Forks