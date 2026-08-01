LETTER: Transforming lives

College can mean going back and finally getting that high school diploma.

College can mean earning a welding certificate that leads to a well-paying job at the Puget Sound shipyards.

College can mean completing the Associate of Arts degree you started long ago.

Community college, for some, is getting the first two years of a four-year degree closer to home and for a lot less money.

Many of our local nurses and medical assistants began their careers at Peninsula College.

The Peninsula College Foundation received a $ 3.75 million bequest from the estate of Dorothy Ann Field. Her generosity will transform lives for generations.

The Peninsula College community is forever grateful.

Claire Roney

Port Townsend

Chair, Peninsula College Board of Trustees