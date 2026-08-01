LETTER: Parks help seniors

If you have been paying attention, you have already read about the Jefferson County funding crisis for our parks and recreation programs brought about by years of stretch and, more recently, by unfunded mandates and reduction of state and federal dollars.

We can argue about who to blame, but without our vote to support Proposition 1, the parks and recreation levy lid lift, programs that are essential for the welfare of seniors, healthy development of our youth and affordable recreation for all of us will be cut, beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Please join me in voting Yes on Proposition 1.

For the cost of one coffee beverage a month, we can maintain the programs and facilities that make Jefferson County a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Lois Sherwood

Port Townsend