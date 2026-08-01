LETTER: Supports DePoe

Patrick DePoe truly understands the unique challenges we face on the Olympic Peninsula.

He has the experience that will make him effective immediately when elected.

He has been a commercial fisherman, a healthcare worker and a Department of Natural Resources staff member.

He has a solid track record of working at both the tribal and state government level.

His priorities include making health care available for all of our citizens, ensuring our children have a good education, protecting our forests and waters, and creating opportunities for rural communities to thrive.

Please vote for Patrick DePoe for the 24th Legislative District, Position 2.

Lynn Maier

Port Ludlow