LETTER: Support parks levy

As Jefferson County residents for the last 26 years, my wife and I have enjoyed county parks in many ways.

We walk our dogs at many of them, including Irondale Beach, Indian Island, HJ Carroll and Gibbs Lake County Park, which is only a mile away. We ride our horses on the trails at Gibbs, as well as Cape George Trailhead Park.

We feel very fortunate to live in a place where there are so many wonderful facilities available to everyone free of charge and open year-round.

Parks manager Matt Tyler and his staff have done an amazing job in developing and maintaining these parks through several budget crises over more than two decades and face more severe cuts this year, with programs and facilities in real danger of being reduced or eliminated.

Proposition 1 will give a dedicated revenue stream to enable them to continue to deliver quality recreation programs to our county’s young people, fund six community centers, Jefferson County Fairgrounds and the 4-H program as well as keep our parks and facilities vibrant and useful for everyone for the next six years.

At $8.75 a month for the owner of a median Jefferson County home, this takes the financial burden out of the county’s general fund and frees that money up for other things.

I hope you will support this measure that will benefit this place we love in so many ways.

Please take the time to vote. Remember to turn in your ballot by Aug. 4.

Bob Hoyle

Chimacum