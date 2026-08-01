LETTER: Support EMS levy
Published 1:30 am Saturday, August 1, 2026
Folks, the emergency medical services (EMS) levy is not all about fire, it’s about saving lives.
You’re driving on U.S. Highway 101 and a car crosses the center lane and creates a major head-on collision.
A call to 9-1-1 today will get a variety of agencies to respond to the scene.
You may have family or friends involved in an accident who need EMS personnel immediately.
I lost a friend on the Morse Creek Curve because there was no EMS service at that time.
That was the wake-up call that motivated me to get EMS services at Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue.
With your yes vote you can help save lives.
Please vote yes on this levy.
Tom Martin
Port Angeles