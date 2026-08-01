LETTER: Support EMS levy

Folks, the emergency medical services (EMS) levy is not all about fire, it’s about saving lives.

You’re driving on U.S. Highway 101 and a car crosses the center lane and creates a major head-on collision.

A call to 9-1-1 today will get a variety of agencies to respond to the scene.

You may have family or friends involved in an accident who need EMS personnel immediately.

I lost a friend on the Morse Creek Curve because there was no EMS service at that time.

That was the wake-up call that motivated me to get EMS services at Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue.

With your yes vote you can help save lives.

Please vote yes on this levy.

Tom Martin

Port Angeles