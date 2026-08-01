LETTER: Equal access

I went to four different sources and found consistency in information on socialism: First, socialism is not communism. They are two entirely different systems of government.

Democratic Socialism is what most Scandinavian countries have, and they are not all alike. They have capitalism and elections where all citizens get to vote.

The consistent underlying philosophy is that all citizens have equal access to health care and education.

Private companies are regulated so that their profits not only benefit the owners but benefit the general public as well. Their profits cannot be at the expense of the general population.

There should not be an unfair advantage of corporations over its workers.

A company is not allowed to make millions or billions in profits while their workers are on food stamps.

Everyone pays taxes according to their income.

Linda Benson

Sequim