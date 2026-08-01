LETTER: DePoe is experienced

When dark money suddenly enters a local election, we should ask a simple question: Why?

Voters received a mailer from the Pragmatic Voters Guide endorsing Adam Bernbaum and Kaylee Kuehn, funded through contributions exceeding $12,000 to Bernbaum’s and $26,000 to Kuehn’s campaigns by the Jackson Legacy Fund PAC.

Why is a corporate-funded PAC, described as “dedicated to electing candidates who appeal to the political center,” investing in our local legislative races?

Kuehn is seeking the open seat created by Rep. Steve Tharinger’s retirement and faces three Democratic opponents.

She must overcome Patrick DePoe, the most qualified opponent in this race. He represented the Makah Tribe in Olympia and Washington, D.C., supported sustainable land management while working for the state Department of Natural Resources and now serves as executive director of the Affiliated Tribes of Washington, working with our Legislature, proving commitment to health care, education, natural resources and economic development.

DePoe’s experience and leadership earned him endorsements from Congresswoman Emily Randall, Attorney General Nick Brown, numerous state legislators, trade unions, environmental organizations and more. More than 60 professional endorsements reflect both his qualifications and the respect he has earned through his years of public service.

Importantly, DePoe refused corporate PAC money.

Voters in the 24th Legislative District should continue their 33-year tradition of electing Democratic leaders, like Lynn Kessler and Steve Tharinger, who deliver results in Olympia.

Elect the candidate with demonstrated experience, relationships and a record of public service.

Join me in voting for Patrick DePoe for Legislative District 24 State Representative, Position 2.

Ellen Menshew

Port Angeles