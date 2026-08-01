LETTER: Against levy

Is affordability on the primary ballot?

The answer is no.

Jefferson is one of the most economically-challenged counties in the state.

Many of us are on fixed incomes that cannot keep up with inflation.

Food, utilities, fuel and health costs have skyrocketed and yet the solution is to shackle us with more taxes.

Parks and Recreation is already funded by the current budget, so creating a new tax to replace that budget item means now the commissioners have suddenly a few extra million dollars to play with.

Also note that the 4H and Fairgrounds are not even under the Parks Department, but the county conveniently included them under the levy.

This levy will never disappear, it will only go up over time.

The commissioners are fiscally irresponsible with the tax dollars they already collect, so why trust they will suddenly spend our money sensibly?

They even just raised their own salaries.

It is simple fear-mongering to claim that if the levy fails, we will lose our parks and recreation activities.

No evidence that these items cannot be funded with alternate sources exists.

The recent full-page double-sided color flyer explaining the levy and what it includes mentions an exemption for qualifying seniors, veterans and disabled persons under RCW 84.36.381.

Find out what is really required to qualify.

A friend renting in town has already been informed by her landlord that if this levy passes her rent will increase.

This affects everyone.

Pat Durbin

Port Townsend