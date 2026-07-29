BABE RUTH WORLD SERIES: Wilder Senior comes from behind to win opener

BRANSON, Mo. — thanks to a clutch two-run triple by Easton Fisher in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wilder Senior Baseball Club rallied from a three-run deficit to win its opener over Highland, Ind., at the Babe Ruth 16-18U World Series.

Highland held a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning as the seniors had just two hits in the game up until then.

Bryce DeLeon began the comeback in the fifth inning with a double and Fisher followed with a single. They both ended up coming in to score on errors to make it 4-3.

In the sixth, it was again DeLeon and Fisher in the middle of the action. Owen Leitz began the rally with the single and then DeLeon singled to put runners on first and third. Fisher smacked a triple to drive in two, giving Wilder a 5-4 lead. Fisher then came in to score on a wild pitch to give Wilder an insurance run.

In the seventh, relief pitcher Devyn Dearinger got three straight outs on two strikeouts and a fly ball to Fisher. Dearinger earned the victory, going the final two innings, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out two.

Kody Williams started the game, going five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out three and walked one.

Leitz finished with three runs scored and a stolen base.

Wilder Senior plays its second World Series game against Mexico at 10 a.m. today Pacific time and noon Friday. Wilder Senior will play at least four games in pool play.

Wilder Senior 6, Highland 4

High. 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4 5 2

WSr. 1 0 0 0 2 3 x — 6 7 2

Pitching

WSr. — Williams 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K; Brenkman 0.0 IP, BB, K; Dearinger 2 IP, 2 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Fisher 2-4, 3B, R, 2 RBI; DeLeon 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Leitz 1-1, 3 R, SB.