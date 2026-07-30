Songwriter to lead Appalachian-style folk jam

PORT TOWNSEND — Ash Devine will present “Grateful for Growers” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St. Port Townsend.

The concert is free although donations to protect Port Townsend’s growing spaces will be accepted.

Devine, a songwriter who was born and raised in the Appalachian region of southwestern Virginia, plays ukulele and guitar. She lived in Asheville, N.C., for 17 years and learned Appalachian folk music traditions.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and join in an old-time Appalachian-style folk jam.