Folk singer to perform during Rainshadow Concert series

PORT TOWNSEND — Iona Fyfe will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

Fyfe, a folk singer from Aberdeenshire, sings in the traditions of the North East of Scotland. She performs both folk and pop songs in the Scots language.

Fyfe released her debut album, “Away From My Window,” in 2018 and the follow-up, “Dark Turn of Mind,” in 2019.

In 2021, Fyfe was the first vocalist to receive the Musician of the Year award at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. She also was named Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year for 2018 and 2023 by the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Fyfe has a degree in traditional music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow and also earned a Fellowship of the London College of Music.