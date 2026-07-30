First Saturday Art Walk set this weekend in Port Townsend

Oil paintings and watercolors by Ann Arscott will be featured at Port Townsend’s Gallery-9 throughout August.

PORT TOWNSEND — Port Townsend will host the First Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, mostly in the downtown area.

Some of the attractions this month include:

• The Jefferson County Historical Society, 540 Water St., will open “Home/Made: Port Townsend’s Community Printshop” in the Wilson Gallery.

The exhibit is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the exhibit will present a live screen-printing demonstration where attendees can print their own art to take home.

• Gallery-9, 1012 Water St., will showcase oil paintings and watercolors by Ann Arscott alongside silver jewelry created by Roberto Ribiero.

Arscott will exhibit a collection of Asian-inspired paintings, including Sumi-E painting, an art form that uses black ink washes. The style strives to express the essence of forms rather than their realistic appearance. She also works in oils, pastels, water colors, ink and pencil on canvas, silk and various types of paper.

Her studies at the China Institute in America, located in New York City, left her with a strong Asian influence on both her style and her subject matter. Her connection to nature developed while studying geology and teaching at the American Museum of Natural History, also in New York City.

Ribiero learned the basics of silversmithing from a friend in Brazil, where he was born and raised, and he has been making jewelry for nearly 30 years.

Working with recycled silver casting grain, Ribiero handmakes every clasp, hoop, post and bezel on each piece of his jewelry.

He will showcase a selection of pieces that feature periodot, the birthstone for August.

Arscott’s painting and Ribiero’s jewelry will be on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during August at Gallery-9.

For more information, visit www.gallery-9.com.

• The Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St., will host a reception for Rebekah Cadorette and Susan Hazard from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Cadorette, a Port Townsend fiber artist known for her handwoven garments and linens, will exhibit the Japanese folk art of temari throughout the month.

Temari began in Japan as children’s toys, but it has evolved into highly valued art. They are constructed by wadding up pieces of cloth into a ball, then wrapped with strips of fabric. Over time, the exterior stitching becomes more detailed, and the balls begin to display elaborate embroidery.

Traditionally, temari were constructed from recycled materials such as pieces of old kimonos. Adhering to that tradition, Cadorette uses loom leftovers in her temari, which are made from 95 percent repurposed materials.

Cadorette has a level 2 certification from the Japanese Temari Association and is working toward level 3, the association’s highest level.

Hazard works in oils and in acrylics, often mixed with gold, silver and copper leaf foils.

Hazard’s career in designing and drafting for architects and landscape architects influences the inner structure of her work. She creates images that show and reflect mystical environments through complementary color juxtapositions and changing light. The metal foils reflect light to add an additional dimension to the surface of the paintings.

She has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The art of Cadorette and Hazard will be on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout August.

For more information, call 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsendgallery.com.

• The Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St., will show “Northwest Expressions” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit, which features 50 pieces from 35 artists, will be on display through Aug. 10. Visitors are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.