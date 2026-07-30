Peninsula Singers to host auditions for new members

SEQUIM — The Peninsula Singers will conduct auditions for new members in all voice categories from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m Aug. 9 and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 10.

The 20-minute auditions will be at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church, 925 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Auditions will be by appointment only. Interested singers should call or text the music director at 626-808-5493 or email auditions@olypen.com.

Messages should include name, telephone number and preferred time slot, along with two alternative time slots.

Each audition will consist of a short piece selected by the prospective member to best represent their voice, a vocalization to establish the person’s range and a sight reading from the chorus’ next program.

Prospective members may bring an accompanist or use a recorded track. Also, the chorus will have an accompanist present. Those who wish to use him should provide sheet music ahead of time.

For more information, visit www.peninsulasingers.org.