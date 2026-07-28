Salish Sea Butoh Festival set for three days of performances

Mexican dancer Espartaco Martinez performs during the 2025 Salish Sea Butoh Festival. This year’s event will be held Friday through Sunday at the American Legion Hall in Port Townsend. (David Noble)

PORT TOWNSEND — The Salish Sea Butoh Festival, which will gather performing artists and Japanese dancers, will be held Friday through Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 209 Monroe St. in downtown Port Townsend.

Since its inception in the summer of 2021, the festival has showcased a diverse lineup of performers, including prominent Japanese artists and seasoned Butoh dancers from Japan, Europe and Latin America.

This year’s participants hail from Tokyo, New York City and Seattle and include a legendary artist representing the first three generations of Butoh practitioners.

Friday night will feature main stage performances starting with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for each night and can be purchased at www.givebutter.com/salishseabutoh2026.

Emiko Agatsuma from Tokyo will present “Plucking off the Darkness of the Galaxy,” followed by performances by Yomiko Yoshika from Tokyo/Berlin.

A full schedule of performances for Saturday and Sunday can be found at salishseabutoh.com.

“The participating artists encourage us to envision a brighter future through their innovation works that resonate with themes of reconnection to nature and the Earth,” festival director Ivan Espinosa said.

For more than a decade, Butoh has thrived in Seattle. However, its presence on the Olympic Peninsula did not emerge until 2021.

Robyn Bjornson, a somatic dance facilitator, movement coach, physical trainer, youth mentor and performing artist based in Seattle, became involved in 2022 after recognizing the significant impact of the festival on the Peninsula, Espinosa said.

Butoh made its debut in the United States in 1976 after originating in Japan. It initially gained traction in major urban centers before it spread to metropolitan areas.

“I initiated the festival on a modest scale during the period when restrictions were beginning to ease amid the pandemic,” Espinosa said.

Initially, attendance was quite low, with about 60 to 70 people present.

But Espinosa said communities like Port Townsend and the wider Olympic Peninsula have a strong desire for live performances and artistic expressions.

Local residents began sharing information about the event with others throughout the Puget Sound area, including Seattle, Bellingham and Olympia.

“The word of mouth spread further to encompass people from across the broader West Coast region, including Oregon and Vancouver (B.C.), extending down to San Francisco,” Espinosa said. “By 2023, participation in the festival had increased significantly, and projections for 2024 and 2025 indicate attendees from cities such as Boston, New York City and Chicago.”

The Olympic Peninsula has demonstrated a significant appreciation for live arts, including multicultural performances that showcase dance theater and music from various global traditions, Espinosa said.

“We are truly fortunate to host this festival featuring international performers and artists here on the Olympic Peninsula,” Espinosa said.

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Reporting intern Christopher L. Hart is a student at Peninsula College. He can be reached by email at christopher.hart@peninsuladailynews.com.