OUTDOORS: Shrimp seasons updated; scallops virtual hearings

OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife decided this week to open the fishery for all shrimp in Marine Area 6 (Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca — Lyre River to Point Wilson), except in the Discovery Bay Shrimp District, on Sunday.

Harvest and effort data from previous openings indicate the spot shrimp quotas for all areas except Marine Areas 4 (Neah Bay east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line), 5 (Sekiu), and 6 outside the Discovery Bay Shrimp District have been met. This rule keeps the harvest of spot shrimp and non-spot shrimps consistent with State/Tribal management agreements.

All shrimp species are affected. These include spot shrimp, coonstripe shrimp, dock shrimp, pink shrimp and sidestripe shrimp.

Additionally, Marine Area 4 east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line and Marine Area 5 are open through Oct. 15 for all shrimp species. Daylaight hours only.

Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) is open through Oct. 15 for shrimp species other than spot shrimp. It is unlawful to set or pull shrimp gear in waters greater than 150 feet deep. All spot shrimp caught must be immediately returned to the water unharmed.

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal) is closed to shrimp.

Virtual hearing Aug. 5

OLYMPIA — The WDFW is looking for public feedback on a proposed year-round closure to recreational scallop harvesting to reduce the risk of public exposure to biotoxins and support public health.

If adopted, the closure would take effect as early as late December 2026 and would apply to all recreational scallop harvesting in Washington marine areas, both in diving and in intertidal areas. The closure would apply to rock, weathervane, and swimming (pink and spiny) scallops. Commercial scallop harvesting is already strictly regulated, opened only by emergency rule and requiring harvesters to submit samples to the Washington State Department of Health to test for biotoxins such as paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Scallops can collect higher biotoxin levels and retain them for longer than other shellfish. Recent research has shown that the adductor muscle, the most commonly eaten part of a scallop, is also a biotoxin risk — not just the organs, as previously thought.

“This proposal aims to protect public health and aligns with established DOH guidance that scallops recreationally harvested in Washington are not safe to eat,” said Chris Eardley, WDFW’s Puget Sound shellfish policy coordinator. “PSP levels in species like mussels, oysters, and clams … don’t correlate with scallop PSP levels, making biotoxin monitoring difficult.”

The proposal is available now for public review and comment. More information is posted on the 2026 recreational scallop harvester rule-making webpage.

WDFW will host a virtual public hearing on the proposed rule changes at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5. People can register for the meeting through Zoom.

People can comment until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, through WDFW’s Public Engagement Portal; by email; by voicemail to 855-925-2801, project code 5532; or by mail to WDFW Rules Coordinator, P.O. Box 43152, Olympia, WA 98502.

A public hearing is also planned for the Sept. 10-12 Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, and the commission is expected to decide on the proposal during its Oct. 9 web conference. Check the Commission webpage later for meeting agendas.