WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties rally comes up short

VICTORIA, B.C. — The Port Angeles Lefties mounted a furious rally in the ninth inning against the Victoria HarbourCats, but it fell one run short of forcing extra innings as the Lefties fell 6-5 at Royal Park in Victoria.

Victoria went into the ninth inning up 6-0. A pair of Victoria pitchers struggled mightily with their control as the Lefties induced six straight walks to score three runs.

Thoma Holden (Bellevue Community College) then hit a bases-loaded two-run double to make it 6-5. The Lefties still had two runners on with just one out but Victoria was able to close the game out with a pair of strikeouts.

Holden finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Brady Sprague (Corban University) was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Will Feltus (Yakima Valley Community College) had a hit and an RBI.

Wes Lynch (California Lutheran) started and took the loss. He went three innings, allowing two hits, four walks and five earned runs. He struck out three.

David Zambelli (California Lutheran) took over in the fourth inning and pitched great. He went four innings, allowing one earned run, four hits and one walk. He struck out three. Kaleb Mullen (Port Angeles High School and Skagit Valley College) pitched the final inning, allowing one hit.

The Lefties (10-36 overall, 5-15 second half) played Victoria (24-22 overall, 10-9 second half) on Wednesday night with the result after press deadline. They wrap up their series at 6:35 p.m. tonight, then travel to Nanaimo (26-22, 11-10) to play the NightOwls beginning Friday.

Victoria 6, Port Angeles 5

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5— 5 7 0

Vic. 0 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 x — 6 70

Pitching

PA — Lynch 3 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Zambelli 4 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 3 K; Mullen IP, H.

Hitting

PA — Holden 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Sprague 2-3, R, RBI; Feltus 1-4, RBI.