Peninsula Fiber Artists exhibit to go on display Friday

“Sea Stars” by Vicky Rath will be part of the “Fiber Unbound” exhibit that opens Friday at Mead Werks at Wilderbee Farm.

PORT TOWNSEND — “Fiber Unbound,” an exhibit by Peninsula Fiber Artists, will open at noon Friday.

The textile art exhibit will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1 at Wilderbee Farm’s Mead Werks, 223 Cook Ave. Ext., Port Townsend.

The exhibit includes 37 pieces of fiber art featuring vibrant colors, detailed beading, embroidery, applique, mixed-media and 3-D sculptures.

Contributing artists include Angela Dideum, Sue Gale, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Debra E. Olson, Ellen Thomas, Erika Wurm, Larkin Jean Van Horn, Lora Armstrong, Linda Carlson, Merrie Jo Schroeder and Daera Leslie Dobbs.

The artists, all members of Peninsula Fiber Artists, are from Port Angeles, Port Hadlock, Port Townsend, Poulsbo and Sequim.

Most of the art is available for purchase at prices ranging from $40 to $3,800.

For more information, call Wilderbee Farm at 360-379-2434 or visit www.sda-np.com.