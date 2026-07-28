Moonfest music festival to open Friday in Quilcene

QUILCENE — Brigitte Schlemmer will emcee Moonfest 2026 this weekend at Twana Springs, 260 Munn Road, Quilcene.

Tickets are $55 for Friday, $80 for Saturday or $125 for both days at www.moon -fest.com.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. Friday with food and beverages, and vendors will be available for both days of the festival.

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with Geoffrey Castle followed by Scott Pemberton O Theory at 7 p.m. and Creedence Revelation at 9 p.m.

Saturday’s lineup will start at 12:30 p.m. with Abracadabra Trip, Mars Garden at 2 p.m., Roger Fisher at 3:30 p.m., Jacked Up Jill at 4:30 p.m., No Quarter at 6:30 p.m., Shula Azar at 9 p.m. and Amigos at 9:30 p.m.

The festival also will include a presentation on micro-dosing for anxiety, pain and end-of-life from Jennifer Rotermund, the micro-dosing facilitator for the Port Townsend Psychedelic Society.

For more information, email classicmoonfest@gmail.com.