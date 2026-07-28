Ghostlight Productions’ ‘Titanic: The Musical’ to open this weekend

PORT ANGELES — Ghostlight Productions will present “Titanic: The Musical” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Thursdays and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 9.

The musical will be performed in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person for opening night on Friday and $16 to $24 per person for the remaining performances. Tickets are available at www.ghostlightwa.org.

“Titanic” is based on the story of RMS Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912. The musical is not related to the 1997 film.

The play won Tony Awards in 1997 for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Scenic Design and Best Orchestrations.

“Titanic” features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and story by Peter Stone. This 10th anniversary production also includes new orchestration by Ian Weinberger.

Ghostlight’s production is under the direction of Mark Lorentzen, with music direction by John Lorentzen and choreography by Anna Pederson.

The principal cast includes Daniel Morrison as Captain Edward Smith, Caleb Crawford as J. Bruce Ismay, Ethan Hoch as 1st Officer William Murdoch, Michael Herring as 2nd Officer Charles Lightoller, Jeremy Pederson as Thomas Andrews, Trent Pomeroy as Isidor Strauss, Angela Poynter as Ida Strauss, Sean McDaniel as Jim Farrell, Kydn Meyer as Kate McGowan, Gabrielle Simonson as Kate Mullins, Kyla Ford as Kate Murphy, Hayden Pomeroy as Charles Clarke, Sunshine Peterson as Caroline, Joseph Burkett as Edgar Beane, Anna Pederson as Alice Beane, Liam Getzin as Frederick Fleet, Boden Cowgill as Harold Bride, Mark Lorentzen as Frederick Barrett and Aason Judd as both Robert Hitches and Herbert Pitman.

Supporting cast members include Elliot Warren as a bellboy, Danielle Lorentzen as Madeline Astor, Cecie Gonzalez McClelland as Mistress Guggenheim, Brooklyn McKnight as Marion Thayer, Dakota Casinelli as Charlotte Cardoza and Darian Rentas as Mrs. Widener as well as ensemble players Erica Kolasch, Marni Ann Whitehead, Becca VanDyken and Thomas Jones.

The musical accompaniment will be provided by an orchestra, including violinists Samantha Rodahl and Selby Jelle, violists Violet Knobel and Juliana Getzin, cellists Evan Cobb and Braeden Baker, bassist Clint Thomas and keyboards by John Allman and John Lorentzen, who also will conduct the orchestra.