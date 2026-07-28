Arts in Action to return after decade-long hiatus

PORT ANGELES — The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts will host Arts in Action from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Port Angeles.

Originally launched in 1965, the annual community arts festival closed off a block of Laurel Street for nearly 50 years, concluding in 2014.

“This event has always meant something special to this community,” said Kari Chance, executive director of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts. “I remember coming to Arts in Action as a kid. It felt like the whole town came alive.

“We spend so much time behind screens now, and events like this give us a chance to reconnect in a real way.”

As in previous years, the festival will block off Laurel Street, between First and Front streets, for live music, artists creating work onsite, and for youth and family activities.

The free event also will include food vendors and an artisan market.

The festival will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a bonus show by Sound Advice in the Concerts on the Pier series at City Pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

On Saturday, the main stage on Laurel Street will see performances by Gristle at 11 a.m., Rewind at 12:30 p.m., The Navy Band Northwest at 2:15 p.m., Black Diamond Zeppelin at 4 p.m. and Snapshot at 6 p.m.

Sunday’s main stage lineup includes Back Pockett at 11:30 a.m., Mort Crim All Stars at 1:30 p.m. and Blizzard at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jffa.org/arts-in-action.