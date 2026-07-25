LETTER: Support parks levy

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government.”

On Aug. 4, Jefferson County voters will decide if we will pay a few extra dollars a month to keep our county parks open and well maintained, our county youth and adult recreation programs going, our six community centers accessible, and 4-H and our Jefferson County Fair strong.

Jefferson County produced a fact sheet about the levy, which government agencies are permitted by state law to do and worked with the Jefferson Public Utility District to include the fact sheet in a monthly PUD bill.

The Reverend Crystal Cox, Rosemary Schurman and Shona Davis filed complaints with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission about the fact sheet and the PUD’s distribution of it to voters.

On July 15, the PDC issued a written opinion noting one sentence in the fact sheet should be changed, which county staff did, but otherwise dismissed the complaint.

I hope we now can shift our discussion to the merits of the levy as there is a lot at stake.

The levy would cost the owner of a $500,000 home about $8.75 per month, would provide $2.2 million per year and $13.3 million over six years.

The levy will continue funding these important Jefferson County programs and facilities, things that have taken decades to build, and improve the lives of our citizens every day.

Please review the voter guide, the fact sheet on the county’s website and remember to vote.

Jeff Randall

Port Townsend

Randall is an elected commissioner of the three-member Jefferson PUD board.