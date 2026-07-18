LETTER: No consequences

It’s going on a half year since ICE agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in front of the eyes and ears of the American people.

Good was shot through the head.Pretti was held down and shot in the back.

These agents are still walking free and have faced no consequences for committing cold-blooded murder.

Federal officials are preventing Minnesota from investigating both cases.

Long-standing procedure is that, when a federal officer kills a person, the accused officer is subject to a joint investigation by state and federal law enforcement.

In Good’s case, on the morning of her death, Jan. 7, the FBI agreed to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Then, later that afternoon, federal officers took control of the evidence and the BCA was denied access to case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews, all necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation.

In Pretti’s case, federal officers physically blocked state investigators from accessing the crime scene.

It appears no federal investigations are taking place and there is no transparency.

Fortunately, protesters’ videos of both shootings are extensive and conclusive.

These agents did not act in self-defense.

The point of these shootings was to intimidate American protesters.

The agents acted as if they would face no consequences for using deadly force against peaceful protesters.

So far, they’ve been right.

Al Kitching

Port Angeles