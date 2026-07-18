LETTER: Rayonier cleanup

Another fiasco.

When will we, the American public, put an end to corporations and politicians being allowed to destroy our country and the planet without consequences?

Rayonier should be held accountable for the pollution and destruction of our pristine habitat.

We need strong laws in place that hold corporations accountable.

If you pollute it, or contaminate it, you must clean it up promptly and completely to the state it was before you damaged it.

The offending corporations must pay the entire cost to do so.

It’s absolutely absurd that we allowed them to do this, especially to the level they did, and to take this long to repair it and not to bear the cost fully.

It’s time we put an end to this for our own sake and future generations.

Jim Bourget

Port Angeles