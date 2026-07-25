LETTER: Dedicated parks funds

If you don’t support the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Levy but enjoy our parks, recreation programs, the county fair and the JUMP! playground, how do you propose we sustain it and support our families?

I don’t have children but have been a volunteer basketball coach and was the board president for the JUMP! playground.

I approached Matt Tyler, director of parks and rec, 10 years ago as a pediatric physical therapist working with disabled children and their families. I said we need an accessible playground, and he agreed.

However, he also informed me that the county had no budget to build new playgrounds and could barely keep up with the existing playgrounds due to limited budget and staffing. He would accept a donation of a new accessible playground.

And so began the journey of JUMP! It took nine years of fundraising, grant writing and collaboration with parks and recreation to create JUMP!

Although parks and rec is budgeted through the county, it has never had a secure revenue source dedicated solely for the department. It was always a department that got what was available after all the state- and county-mandated services. There was no mismanagement of funds.

The county has done amazing things for families through parks and rec’s dedicated employees and countless volunteers.

No one likes paying more taxes, but without establishing a secure and stable budget for parks and rec through the levy, we will all suffer.

Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 1.

Sarah Grossman

Port Townsend