LETTER: Scalf ready for job

Jefferson County’s District 3 voters have a choice among four very different candidates, and they need to choose by Aug. 4.

Anji Scalf is hands down the best suited and ready for the job.

It’s no coincidence that she’s been endorsed by a total of four former commissioners: John Austin, Kathleen Kler, David Sullivan and Glen Huntingford, as well as by current District 3 commissioner Greg Brotherton.

You can read why they appreciate her experience, intelligence, skills, demeanor, character and effectiveness.

What has really impressed me lately is that, after staff resignations at the Jefferson County Fair Association, she has stepped up to the plate and is managing the Jefferson County Fair this August on top of her job with 4H and her campaign obligations.

As the fair association’s vice chair, Anji knew someone had to do it, so she worked with others and made a plan to keep things rolling, and took on probably the biggest chunk of the work. She is a smart team player.

Vote for Anji. She’s really good people.

Deborah Pedersen

Port Townsend