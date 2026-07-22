Salt Creek Beach reopens following test samples

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Department of Health and Human Services department has lifted the water contact advisory for Salt Creek Beach after water samples collected Monday showed satisfactory water quality levels.

The Environmental Health Division posted the advisory July 16 after water samples showed elevated fecal bacterial levels, according to a news release.

Exposure to water contaminated with fecal bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other health concerns, according to the news release.

The division regularly tests water quality at Salt Creek Beach and Cline Spit Beach from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend in partnership with the state Department of Ecology’s beach program.

The public can help maintain water quality with the following measures:

• Pick up after your pets. Both Cline Spit Beach and Salt Creek Beach have pet waste bag stations and garbage cans within each vault toilet.

• Pick up trash.

• Make sure toddlers are wearing swim diapers.

• Use bathroom facilities and give young children frequent bathroom breaks.

• Recreational boaters should discharge bilge water and sewage-holding tanks only in approved disposal facilities.

• Dispose of fish entrails at designated areas or garbage cans.

• Do not feed wildlife.

For more information, visit https://ecology.wa.gov/water-shorelines/water-monitoring-research/swimming-safety.