Port Angeles encouraging voluntary water conservation

PORT ANGELES — A Stage II water shortage has been declared in Port Angeles and encourages those on the water system to voluntarily conserve water.

The city of Port Angeles declared the water shortage Tuesday morning after monitoring of the Elwha River showed low water levels, according to a news release.

“‘Stage II’ is declared when flows in the Elwha River have been 400 cubic feet per second (cfs) or less for three consecutive days,” the release stated. “During this stage, voluntary water conservation helps reduce overall consumption and preserve our community’s water supply.”

There are several water conservation measures city residents can take, according to the release. Those measures include:

• Reducing frequency and volume of lawn watering and limiting watering to early morning or evenings;

• Reducing car washing frequency;

• Shortening shower time;

• Operating dishwashers and clothes washers only when full; and

• Installing low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators, which are available free upon request at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

There are five stages of water shortages the city can declare.

The first is an anticipated shortage and it involves internal preparations at the city. The declaration is made by City Manager Nathan West.

Stage II is a serious condition and involves voluntary conservation.

For a Stage III critical shortage, city residents are asked to follow limited outdoor restrictions. The Port Angeles City Council would need to take action to declare that level and the following shortage stages.

Stage IV is an emergency shortage and involves mandatory outdoor restrictions and indoor conservation.

Stage V is a regional disaster or infrastructure failure and involves water rationing.

City staff will continue monitoring the Elwha River’s conditions and provide updates as necessary.

For more information on water conservation and the city’s response plan, contact the Public Works & Utilities Department at 360-417-4800 or go to cityofpa.us/WaterShortageResponse.