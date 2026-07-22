Jefferson County fire danger increased to high

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Jefferson County fire chiefs have increased the fire danger level to high due to current and forecast weather conditions, fuel moisture levels in local vegetation and the available emergency response resources.

The increase went into effect Wednesday.

Under a high fire danger level, recreational wood fires, wood or charcoal cooking in public areas (parks and campgrounds), open flame devices (tiki torches, liquid fuel candles or lanterns), yard debris and land clearing burning and the discharge of fireworks are not allowed, East Jefferson Fire Rescue officials stated in a news release.

The use of wood or charcoal cooking in closed devices, such as a Weber-type grill, at a private home is still allowed, in addition to the use of gas or propane barbecues or appliances.

“While this may impact summer events, we have seen first-hand how quickly a small fire can spread, risking damage to homes and potentially overwhelming emergency response resources,” the fire district stated in the news release.

If conditions worsen, the fire danger level may rise to very high, which would restrict all wood or charcoal cooking. Residents would still be allowed to use gas or propane appliances at a very high fire danger level because the flame can be quickly extinguished by turning off the gas.

All burning of any kind would be restricted if the fire danger level reaches extreme, the fire district said.

Last year, the fire marshal’s office raised the fire danger level to moderate on June 1 and to high on June 25. The county remained at a high fire danger level until Oct. 1, when it the fire danger level was decreased to moderate.

For more information about fire danger levels, call East Jefferson Fire Rescue at 360-385-2626 or visit www.ejfr.org.