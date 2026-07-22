Class reunion

The Port Angeles High School Class of 1966 recently held its 60th reunion. The 75 classmates gathered at the Port Angeles Yacht Club with a Route 66 theme. The class is best remembered for its winning basketball team. Led by seniors Mike Clayton, Greg Kushman and Leroy Sinnes, the team reached the state championship game but finished second after a 62-46 loss to Renton. The reunion was organized by Bruce Skinner, who was the basketball team’s manager at the time. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

The Port Angeles High School Class of 1966 recently held its 60th reunion.

The 75 classmates gathered at the Port Angeles Yacht Club with a Route 66 theme.

The class is best remembered for its winning basketball team. Led by seniors Mike Clayton, Greg Kushman and Leroy Sinnes, the team reached the state championship game but finished second after a 62-46 loss to Renton.

The reunion was organized by Bruce Skinner, who was the basketball team’s manager at the time.