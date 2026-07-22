Gratz named interim principal at Port Angeles High School

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles School District has selected Mace Gratz as interim principal at Port Angeles High School for the 2026-27 school year.

Gratz will move from his position as principal at Lincoln High School and the Seaview Academy to replace Jeff Lunt, who accepted a position at the Crescent School District in Joyce.

“This decision reflects my confidence in Mace’s leadership and his ability to step into a role where steady, experienced leadership is essential,” Superintendent Michelle Olsen said. “He brings prior high school administrative experience, understands the unique nature and complexity of the high school and has successfully led both alternative environments and comprehensive school settings while consistently presenting a calm, student-centered approach to leadership.”

Deziree Greenstreet will step into Gratz’s previous role, serving as the interim principal at Seaview Academy and Lincoln High School.

These staffing changes will allow the district time to conduct a thorough search for a new principal at Port Angeles High School during the winter and spring of terms, the school district stated in a news release.