Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations are scheduled for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will take place at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville from Tuesday evening to late night. Practice also is slated from Wednesday night to late night, and from Thursday night to late night.

Operations will continue from noon to mid-afternoon Friday.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@ us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.