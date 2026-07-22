Free public talk at Northwind Art gallery set for Aug. 1

A free public talk on “Northwest Expressions,” the current show at Northwind Art’s gallery, is set for Aug. 1. The exhibit’s Juror’s Choice award winner is Marian Morris’ “Northwest Island.” (Marian Morris)

PORT TOWNSEND — Anne Pfeiffer, a local artist, educator and exhibition juror, will give a free talk on Aug. 1 on how she chose the works in Northwind Art’s current show.

Titled “Northwest Expressions,” the exhibit gathers 49 creations — ranging from sculpture to photography — at Northwind’s Jeanette Best Gallery.

Pfeiffer will give a short talk and discussion at 3 p.m. in the gallery at 701 Water St. The public is welcome, questions are encouraged, and more information can be found at NorthwindArt.org under the Exhibitions and Activities heading.

Artists across Washington state and Oregon entered hundreds of artworks in the “Northwest Expressions” show this past spring. Using a point system to jury them all, Pfeiffer looked not only for mastery of the artist’s chosen medium, but also creativity with that medium.

“In my talk, I’ll explain a few pieces and what pushes each piece beyond others in the same medium,” she said, “and what else about it is mind-blowing.”

Pfeiffer awarded the $250 Juror’s Choice prize to “Northwest Island,” a lush painting by Marian Morris of Sequim.

Selecting just the one winner was difficult, but while she was walking around the newly installed show, she noticed something that swayed her.

“It was a busy gallery day, but one piece drew people in,” Pfeiffer recalled.

Visitors kept coming up close to the piece, and then talking with their companions about it.

That piece was Morris’ “Northwest Island.”

Another award will be presented at the close of “Northwest Expressions” on Aug. 10: the People’s Choice prize. The public is encouraged to see the show and cast their vote for their favorite in the ballot box by the front window.

Also on Aug. 1, Northwind Art’s gallery will be one of the participating venues in Port Townsend’s monthly Art Walk, with refreshments served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.