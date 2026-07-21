Reynolds takes helm as president of Field Hall board

PORT ANGELES — The Field Arts & Events Hall board of directors made some changes during its June board meeting.

Brook Taylor has stepped down as board president to be replaced by Kim Reynolds, who previously served as the board’s vice president.

Taylor has been the board’s president for 10 years, shepherding the hall from a vision for a community performance venue into a physical community performance venue.

As of this year, the board has repaid the construction loans that built the facility and will move into its second decade debt-free.

“I am deeply honored to build on the extraordinary foundation Brooke has created,” Reynolds said. “Field Hall is a community treasure, and I look forward to writing the next chapter of this remarkable story.”

Christopher Thomsen will take over as vice president, and Josh Crabtree will move into the role of secretary, which Thomsen vacated.

Additionally, Casi Fors’ term ended and she has been replaced on the board by Greg Voyles.

The rest of the board includes Matt Deines, Patrick M. Erker, Mark Fischer, Kelly Kidwell, Pili Meyer, Gail Ralston, Scott Scherer, Bruce Skinner and Nathan West.

Taylor will remain on the board as past president.