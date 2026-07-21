Free weekly concert series continue this week

Several free concert series will be conducted in Sequim, Port Angeles and Port Townsend beginning tonight.

Venues and the concert lineups include:

Sequim Music in the Park

The Buck Ellard Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the bandshell at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free show is part of the 2026 Music in the Park summer concert series sponsored by the city of Sequim, KSQM 91.5 FM and the Sequim Arts Commission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic.

Future performers in the series include Bread and Gravy, July 28, SuperNostalgic, Aug. 4, Black Diamond Junction, Aug. 11, Backwoods Hucksters, Aug. 18, and Sound Advice, Aug. 25.

For more information, visit www.visitsunnysequim.com/202/Concerts.

Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier

Ska Island will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at city pier, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The show is part of the free Concerts on the Pier series hosted by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

Attendees are encouraged to being a chair or blanket as seating is limited. Outside food is welcome, but alcohol may only be purchased at the beer and wine garden.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the Gateway Transit Center, 125 E. Front St.

Future performers in the series include The Nasty Habits, July 29, Great American Trainwreck, Aug. 5, and National Park Radio, Aug. 12.

This year’s series will include a bonus show by Sound Advice from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to kick off the Arts In Action festival.

For more information, visit www.onthepier.org.

Port Townsend Concerts on the Dock

The Backwoods Hucksters will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pope Marine Park, 612 Water St., Port Townsend.

The show is part of the Port Townsend Main Street Program’s free Concerts on the Dock series.

Future performers in the weekly series include Daring Greatly on July 30, Uncle Funk and The Dope 6 on Aug. 6, Marmalade on Aug. 13, POSER on Aug. 20 and Kevin Mason and The PT All Stars on Aug. 27.

The concert schedule may be subject to change. Concerts will be canceled in the event of rain.

Parking and a free shuttle service is available at Haines Place Park & Ride, 440 12th St., Port Townsend.

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/concerts-on-the-dock.