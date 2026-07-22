Classical music concert set for Sunday at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Violinist Erin Hennessey and pianist Gabriel Merrill-Steskal will present “Schoenberg’s Society Reimagined” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The classical music concert will be in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Art & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $28 to $38 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The pair will attempt to recreate composer Arnold Schoenberg’s Society for Private Musical Performances of 1920s Vienna.

Schoenberg’s Society created a space for contemporary music away from critics and conservative concert halls, even posting signs stating “Kritikern ist der Eintritt verboten” (Critics are forbidden entry.)

Sunday’s program will include Claude Debussy’s Violin Sonata, CD 148; Maurice Ravel’s Violin Sonata No. 2, M.77; Mary Dickinson-Auner’s Irish Melody for Violin and Piano; and Bela Bartok’s Second Rhapsody for Violin and Piano.

All four composers on the program had works performed at Schoenberg’s Society concerts.

The organizers also said this will be the American premiere of Dickinson-Auner’s Irish Melody, despite the piece being more than 100 years old.