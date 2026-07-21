Brazilian guitarist to play during Rainshadow Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Julio Lemos will perform during the Rainshadow Concerts series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadowrecording or $30 at the door.

Lemos, a Brazilian seven-string guitarist, is a professor of music at the Federal University of Goiás in Goiânia, Brazil. He has recorded albums with the group Brasil in Trio with Carlos Malta, Jarbas Cavendish and Arismar do Espirito Santo as well as a solo album, “Julio Lemos: Brasil Acústico,” of his own compositions.